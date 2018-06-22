The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ekiti State chapter, has threatened that it would not tolerate the eventual winner of the July 14, 2018 governorship election more than three months.

The NLC tasked governorship candidates to be ready to pay their outstanding salaries after three months of inauguration as governor.

The organised labour said the entire labour force in the state would mobilise against any government after three months of inception, if such government failed to clear the eight months salaries being owed the workers in the state.

Raymond Adesanmi, Ekiti NLC chairman, disclosed this on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti during the interactive session the union had with Bisi Omoyeni, Mega Party of Nigeria (MPN), governorship candidate.

Adesanmi, who said the union had started series of interface with governorship candidates ahead of the poll, presented the position paper of the union to the MPN candidate.

While lamenting the condition of workers in the state with months of outstanding salaries, he added that the workers would only support the candidate who would take their welfare as priority.

His words: “We are giving whoever wins the forthcoming governorship election in Ekiti State three months after inauguration to pay the outstanding salaries or we will rise against such government. Let it be cleared now.

“The current state of workers now where we are being owed between five to eight months of salaries is worrisome and we are determined to put a stop to it. We can’t continue like this. We have been telling all candidates our position and let it be on record that, after three months we want our arrears to be cleared, otherwise we will mobilise against such government.”

He explained that the position paper of the union was prepared by team of experts and professionals cut across major areas of governance such as health, education, agriculture, public service, and private sector.

The NLC boss stressed that the incoming government would be given six months to implement the position paper in the interest of the state, adding that workers would not hesitate to stand against such government who failed to consider the document.

Omoyeni had earlier said his government would make the welfare of workers a top priority.

He promised that tuition fees payable in tertiary institutions in the state would be reduced by 50 per cent, adding that scholarship would be offered to indigent students across the state.

The MPN candidate also promised to focus, if given the mandate, on heath, integrated agricultural development, vocational education, water resource, full employment and industrialisation.