



The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has asked all those who lost in the just-concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections, especially Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar to accept defeat in good faith.

President of Congress, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, in a statement in Abuja told the losers to bear in mind that no candidate’s victory or loss is worth the blood of any Nigerian or their property.

He told President Muhammadu Buhari his re-election should enable him re-assess his vision, strategy and implementation as well complete pending projects while initiating new ones where feasible.

The statement reads: “The Nigeria Labour Congress wishes to congratulate Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, being the second person to get re-elected since the return to civilian rule twenty years ago.

“We also wish to congratulate other candidates for their participation and urge them to accept the outcome of the election, and adherence to the peace accord they had signed before the election.

“The electioneering campaign although bitterly fought and the election itself keenly contested, we urge the President-elect and any aggrieved party to put first the interest of the nation. We reiterate that no candidate’s victory or loss is worth the life or property of anyone.

“Mr. President won in 2015 on his campaign promise to fight corruption, restore security and grow the economy. From his re-election, this may have boded well with the greater majority of the people who voted for him.

“Nonetheless, his re-election avails him a great opportunity to reflect on and re-assess his vision, strategy and implementation as well as enables him to complete pending projects and initiate new ones where feasible.”

The Labour body added: “The Nigeria Labour Congress on its part will work with the social partners, government and organised private sector to ensure Nigerians, especially, workers to get dividends of democracy as and when due.

“Worker-pensioner-issues, especially salaries, pensions and welfare will continue to dominate our engagement with government.

“We commend INEC for organising the elections in spite of the initial glitches. It should speedily correct the lapses identified so far in order for it to conduct more credible elections in the future.

“Our most profound commendation goes to the millions of Nigerians who defied all odds to perform their civic duty. Similarly, our deep condolences go to the families of those who lost their lives.

“We demand that the culprits be brought to book in accordance with our laws.”