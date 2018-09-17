The Member representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi federal constituency, Nkeiruka Onyejiocha, has said she rejected the automatic ticket offered her to remain in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) where she will be facing primary, for the interest of her people.

“PDP offered me automatic ticket to remain in the party, but I refused and joined APC where I will be contesting the party’s primary because it is the party that will better the lots of my people.”

Onyejiocha said she dumped the PDP for the ruling APC because her people rejected the opposition party two years ago and she had no option than to join them.

“I dumped PDP because my people rejected the party two years ago and moved over to APC and, I had no choice than to follow them to a party where their interest will b better protected.”

Onyejiocha, who stated these at the APC secretariat in Umuahia, last weekend, while declaring to re-contest for the Isuikwuato/Umunneochi House of Representatives seat on the platform of the APC said she is in her new party for good and that in 2019, she is going to return to the House.

The federal lawmaker disclosed that APC is the party to beat in Abia, and stressed that by the time it would have finish her primaries and presented its governorship candidate; other parties would go into oblivion in the state.