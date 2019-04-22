<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has removed Justice Walter Onnoghen’s name from the Council’s members’ list and replaced him with the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad.

The official website of the Council revealed that Justice Onnoghen is no longer on the list of current council members. The council list is also made up of 23 members instead of the full membership of 24.

However, Justice Onnoghen is listed among former chair of the Council.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari suspended Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen in January over allegation of false and non-declaration of assets while the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on Thursday convicted Onnoghen of false and non-declaration of assets.

It also ordered the immediate removal of Onnoghen from office as the CJN and the Chairman of the NJC as well as the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC).

He has denied all allegations against him, and has appealed the ruling.