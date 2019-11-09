<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

David Paradang of the People’s Democratic Party has congratulated Senator Hezekiah Dimka of the All Progressives Congress on his victory at the Court of Appeal as the duly elected Senator for the Plateau Central in the February 23 elections.

Parsdang made the remark in a statement made available to newsmen in Pankshin.

NAN reports that the Appellate court sitting in Jos had on Thursday dismissed Paradang’s appeal filed in dissatisfaction with the judgment of Justice J. I. Nwoye led Tribunal, which had struck out and dismissed the petition and declared Dimka as winner of the election.

According to the appeal Court, Paradang and his party, PDP, “failed to prove the allegations of election malpractices against INEC and APC and therefore lacking in merit”.

“Consequently, this court, hereby upholds the decisions of the tribunal by declaring Hezekiah Dimka of APC as duly elected senator for Plateau Central as the appeal is hereby dismissed and struck out, “ the judge declared.

Paradang, in the statement, said he had taken his loss to Dimka in good faith as a Democrat and law-abiding citizen of Nigeria.

“We have exhausted all the constitutionally available opportunities to reclaim our mandate but our appeal has been dismissed.

“It will be of no value to point accusing fingers or blame anyone.

“I, therefore, congratulate Nde Hezekiah Dimka, the Senator representing the good people of Plateau Central Senatorial Zone and pray that he represents us well,” he said.

The former Immigration boss, said the struggle had been an eye-opener to him, having offered himself to serve the good people of Plateau Central.

He thanked the good people of Bokkos, Mangu, Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam local government areas, “who voted massively for PDP with me, as your candidate, in the elections.”

He said his appreciation became imperative as the people also stood by him at the Tribunal and the subsequent Appeal with constant prayers and encouragement.

“The love you showed me has been overwhelming, therefore, service to you is a commitment that I will stick to in any capacity, God allows,” Paradang said.

He said that he had returned all the Honour and Glory to God for all the processes and His blessings of good health and life upon him as a politician.