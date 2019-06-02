<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

One of the leading candidates for the position of the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, told newsmen in Abuja that some senators elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will soon endorse him openly.

He said discussions and meetings were already ongoing and that as the inauguration day draws near, senators-elect who are yet to decide will support him. He dismissed claims that the recent endorsement of his candidacy by Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, doesn’t indicate a crack in the camp of the PDP.

He said: “We are expecting PDP senators- elect to endorse. I am also expecting the entire caucus to endorse my candidacy.

Particularly to the endorsement by Senator Peter Nwoboshi who is a serving senator and also a PDP lawmaker is sign of good thing.

“What the endorsement means is not a crack in the fence of the PDP. What the endorsement mean is that feeling of patriotism. That feeling of the necessity of all of us that will be in the ninth Senate to work together in national interest. We know that this administration has done a lot in the last four years, getting out of recession to a growth percent of between two and three of the GDP. But we are still faced with that challenge of expanding the economy, diversifying the economy or providing employment for our teeming youth who need to have an accommodation in the economy.”