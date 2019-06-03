<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Ganiyu Johnson, House of Representatives member-elect for Osodi/Isolo Constituency 2, has said that Femi Gbajabiamila, majority leader in the House of Representatives and a top contender to the Speakership position in the Ninth Assembly, will deliver an inclusive and quality leadership going by the way he has been canvassing, carrying everyone along to ensure that he gets the support of everybody across party line.

The former Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in Lagos State in a chat with newsmen at the weekend, stated that the way Gbajabiamila was moving from one state to another had shown that he was not neglecting anybody, state or party in his aspiration. He maintained that Gbajabiamila knew that everybody was important since he would not be there as the Speaker of All Progressives Congress (APC) but he would be there as speaker of all Nigerians, represented by their various lawmakers in the Ninth Assembly.

He said: “You can see that he has all the experiences and what it takes to lead but he did not take anyone for granted. He has been moving from South-East to South-South, North-West and so on. On Friday, he was in Kaduna to seek support of the members there and you could see how his meeting with the Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai. This is the kind of thing that should be expected from quality leadership. Leaders who will be needed to carry everyone along, explain to the people why they should give you their support and from what we have seen so far, I can tell you that he is quite on course and nobody will dispute the fact that he is qualified to lead the Ninth Assembly at the Green Chamber of National Assembly”

“At the level of our democracy, we should talk less of ethnic politics. We should look beyond the issue of religion or things that would set us back once we get to this level because Nigerians will not ask you if you are Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo, but Nigerians will say that the Ninth Assembly has performed well. It is for the same reason that all of us should join hands and ensure that we put the right persons there so that at the end of the day, we will be happy to be part of the team that gave our best to the nation,” he said.