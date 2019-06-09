<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, Youth Wing worldwide, has urged all well-meaning Urhobo sons and daughters at home and in the diaspora to rally round and support Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for the Deputy Senate President position.

National Secretary General of the group, Comrade Kelly Umukoro in a communiqué issued at the end of a joint meeting between the union and other stakeholders maintained that Omo-Agege as an Urhobo has represented the good people of the Delta Central Senatorial District loftily through his laudable and commendable projects.

He advised the Urhobo Political Group, UPG, “to desist from abusing the sensibility of Urhobo people by endorsing our neighbour against our brother due to some personal gain.”

According to him, the group exists only on pages of newspapers and do not have the right to speak on behalf of the Urhobo people.

He added, “I want to say that the so called UPG only exist on the pages of the newspapers and cannot speak for the Urhobo nation, I appeal to all Urhobo sons and daughters to support our son and leader, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for the Deputy Senate President of Nigeria.

“Urhobos who are aggrieved should know that when two brothers fight deadly over their inheritance a total stranger inherits their property, and I want to again urge the Urhobo nation to live and let’s live together as one and be good ambassadors of the Urhobo nation.”

Meanwhile, Dr. S.O Odidi, 1st Deputy President of the body has appealed to the senators of the 9th Assembly to vote Ovie Omo-Agege as Senate Deputy President for the purpose of fairness and equity.

Odidi added that the Southeast of the country has held the office for 12yrs adding that voting for Senator Omo-Agege will give the South South people a sense of belonging.

He stressed that Senator Omo-Agege as a former secretary to Delta State government has gained a lot of experience which makes him more qualified for the position.

Besides, as a lawyer, the senator has sponsored people-oriented bills and co-sponsored other numerous bills, stressing that If loyalty pays, then the senator who is a loyal party man is more fit for the office.