A former presidential aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, who later defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Charles Udeogaranya, has called on Femi Gbajabiamila, to withdraw from the House of Representatives Speakership race, as according to him, APC lacks national consciousness.

He added that naivety and inexperience are two ingredients that lead to failure in governance.

In a statement yesterday, Udeogaranya said APC remains a permanent place of abode for incompetence.

His words: “When I was in APC, I had advised the party to emulate the PDP experience in the conduct of party primaries, where PDP had scheduled and announced sales of forms two months ahead of INEC deadline. My counsel was ignored and consequences abound, with Zamfara State elections topping the list.

“Once again, let us recall that when we started off this fourth republic, we recognised six geopolitical zones as the six pillars of governance and attached to them, six principal positions as drivers of the second phase of our constitutional counsel, whereby we are directed to ensure that the loyalty of all Nigerians are accommodated by ensuring that they are all equally posited in the top echelon of governance.

The “Peoples Democratic Party, PDP-led government ensured that all the six geopolitical zones were represented and so we had President Obasanjo representing South-West, Vice President Atiku for North East, Senate President Enwerem for South-East, Speaker Umar Nabba for North-West, SGF Ufot for South-South and Deputy Senate President Ibrahim Mantu for North Central.”

Udeogaranya expressed hope that the judiciary, at the end of their sittings, will enthrone the will of the people on the presidential election, adding “I would, however, not fail to mention that it is disheartening that Gbaja from the South-West is nursing an ambition to occupy a principal position of governance after having produced a Vice.”

Failure to ensure that all zones are well represented in the six principal positions of governance in the country would create first and second class citizenship in the country, regardless of the party in power. And in the words of his imperial majesty, Haile Selassie ”Until the philosophy which holds one race superior and another inferior is finally and permanently discredited and abandoned, everywhere is war.”