The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked its federal lawmakers in the 9th Assembly to rally round the party candidates for position of Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.

It also commended Senator Danjuma Goje for stepping down from the Senate Presidency race.

National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa–Onilu, also commended the fatherly role played by President Muhammadu Buhari in ensuring compliance with party decisions and directives.

The party said Goje has demonstrated himself as a reliable, committed party leader, good role model and elder statesman.

It said: “We believe that Goje’s selfless actions typify APC’s progressive ideals and should be emulated by all party members to ensure unity, strength and supremacy of our great party.

“There is no doubt that the majority APC caucus is going into the incoming 9th National Assembly as a united house.”

The APC asked Nigerians to disregard reports Gbajabiamila was ‘convicted’ by a Court in the United States of America, dismissing it as phantom and infantile allegations.

“The allegations have become a reoccurring fabrication. Nigerians will recall that the same baseless allegations were made against Gbajabiamila in the leadup to the 8th National Assembly speakership race and came to naught. It needs restating that Gbajabiamila has never been convicted for any crime in Nigeria and abroad.

“We urge Gbajabiamila and his vibrant campaign team to remain focused on their extensive countrywide consultation and engagements which have been well-received and endorsed across party lines.

“Ahead of the June 11 inauguration of the 9th National Assembly, we urge all APC federal lawmakers to rally around the candidatures of Senator Ahmad Lawan, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and all our candidates for the respective principal positions.