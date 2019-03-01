



The United States of America has congratulated Nigeria on its successful Presidential and National Assembly elections and President Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election.

US Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo, in a statement on Friday noted the assessments of international and domestic observer missions affirming the overall credibility of the election.

Pompeo said the United States’ assessment was “in spite of localised violence and irregularities”.

He called on all Nigerians to ensure successful Gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections on March 9.

Pompeo said: “The United States congratulates the people of Nigeria on a successful presidential election, and President Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election.

“We commend all those Nigerians who participated peacefully in the election and condemn those whose acts of violence harmed Nigerians and the electoral process.

“We note the assessments of international and domestic observer missions affirming the overall credibility of the election, despite localised violence and irregularities.

“We also congratulate all the other candidates for their peaceful participation in the electoral process.

“We call on all Nigerians to ensure successful state elections next week.

“Going forward, the United States remains committed to working together with Nigeria to achieve greater peace and prosperity for both our nations.”

The presidential election, held on February 23, saw Buhari poll 15,191,847 votes and his closest challenger, Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, polled 11,255,978 votes to emerge runner-up.

Buhari, who was declared re-elected by the Independent National Electoral Commission, also won in 19 states to defeat 72 other candidates, including Abubakar, who won 17 in states and the Federal Capital Territory, to occupy the second position.