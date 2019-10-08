<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Worried by the increasing challenges in the country, Chief Bode George, former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged Nigerians to set aside a date when prayers will be said to avert the calamities that is set to consumer the unity of the people.

George, in a press conference on Monday told journalists that he was not speaking from a partisan perspective but from the angle of a concerned Nigerian and an elder statesman, pointing out that he was happy that President Muhammadu Buhari had in a broadcast, agreed that there were challenges in the country.

He said to reconstruct the country, a date must be set aside when Christians would fast and pray as well as the Muslims would pray, intercede, make a particular request of pardon from God, stressing that the gap between the tribes was getting wider.

The politician who went down memory lane when he said the nation prospered during the years of regional government, when the regions managed their resources, maintaining that the unitary ststem of government was military and hierarchical, where power had been restricted to the centre.

He stressed that military style of government was not good for civilian government.

He stated that the major problem of insecurity was concentration of police at the centre, advising that government should handover management of internal security to the states and local governments. He said that federating states should be accepted as moderating states and since local governments were close to the grassroots it would be able to solve most security challenges.

The former deputy national chairman of PDP while suggesting ways to put the nation back on track, said that the constitution was defective, wondered why resources should be taken to Abuja first before redistribution to the states that generated the revenue, pointing out that the redistribution is highly defective and would not allow for growth.