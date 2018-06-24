The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told the All Progressives Congress (APC) that Nigerians cannot be fooled by its attempt to change its slogan from ‘Change’ to ‘Progress’.

In a statement issued Sunday by it National Publicity Secretary, the PDP described such thought as a “direct insult on the intelligence of Nigerians and the worst form of deceit from a failed political party that had brought nothing but hunger, afflictions and daily bloodletting to the nation.”

One of the masters of ceremony at the APC convention in Abuja on Saturday had said that the ruling party had changed its slogan from ‘Change’ to Progress’.

But in a quick response, the PDP said, “How can the APC think that by changing its slogan, Nigerians will suddenly forget that in the last three years of its administration, the nation has not witnessed the Change it promised and that all the campaign promises upon which they rode to power have all turned out to be lies?

“Whereas under the APC misrule all aspects of our national life have witnessed unprecedented deterioration, its leaders are busy thinking of how to beguile Nigerians with a change of slogan instead of preparing their handover notes.”

PDP said, “It is a notorious fact that the APC has nothing to progress with unless they mean the perpetuation of their misrule, violation of human rights, de-marketing of our nation, wrecking of our economy, increased unemployment, instigating of disunity among the people as well as the acute hunger and poverty for which they have become synonymous.”

It said it was imperative to inform APC leaders that the solution to the problems they had unleashed on the nation did not lie in sloganeering but in a new leadership of qualitative Nigerians endowed with in depth knowledge in the areas of economy, security and good governance.

Urging Nigerians to “shun this contrivance of another deceptive lexicon aimed to once again beguile our people, now that election is around the corner”, the party said, “the repositioned PDP is working round the clock in our resolve to bring forth a form of government that will encapsulate the aspirations, happiness and prosperity of Nigerians in all areas of life.”