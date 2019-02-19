



The Nigerian Army on Tuesday said it had uncovered plans by suspected hired thugs to attack polling centres in some unnamed states in the Niger Delta.

Col. Aminu Iliyasu, spokesman of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, disclosed this in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt.

The army spokesman said that thugs believed to be working for some politicians had been armed to the teeth to disrupt the Feb. 23 and March 9 elections in some areas.

According him, credible intelligence available to the division’s headquarters uncovered an unholy plan by some political actors within the division’s area of responsibility to arm and sponsor miscreants.

“This plan is in addition to using military-like fatigue dress for deception to cause pandemonium at polling stations for their political gain,” he said.

Iliyasu in the statement, however, said that a covert operation with sister security agencies had already been launched to track the thugs as well as locate the source of their weapons.

“The division wishes to unequivocally state that anyone found to be disrupting the electoral process under any guise will be decisively dealt with.

“Such individuals will be dealt with in accordance with the laws no matter how highly placed he or she may be.

“The General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Maj.-Gen. Jamil Sarham, wishes to reassure the people of Niger Delta of adequate security in conjunction with other security agencies before, during and after the elections,” he stated.

The army spokesman commended the people for their cooperation and assistance, urging them to remain peaceful and law-abiding.

The army 6 Division covers Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers.