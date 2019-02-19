



The Sixth Division of Nigerian Army on Tuesday said it had uncovered a plot to use armed thugs in fake military uniforms to cause confusion in Saturday’s rescheduled polls.

The army said efforts were underway to track the source of the weapons being reportedly stockpiled to disrupt peaceful conduct of the elections.

According to a statement issued by the spokesman for the Sixth Division, Col. Aminu Ilyasu, the army would deal decisively with thugs within its area of operation in the Niger Delta region.

“Credible intelligence available to Headquarters 6 Division Nigerian Army has uncovered an unholy plan by some political actors within its Area Of Responsibility.

“The plot is to to arm and sponsor miscreants in addition to using military-like fatigue dress for deception to cause pandemonium at polling stations for their political gain.

“Covert efforts are on-going to track the source of the weapons and the agents involved in conjunction with sister security agencies.

“Authorities of 6 Division Nigerian Army wish to unequivocally state that anyone found to be disrupting the electoral process under any guise will be decisively dealt with in accordance with the laws no matter how highly placed he or she is.

“To this end, the General Officer Commanding 6 Division and Land Component Commander (LCC) JTF Maj Gen Jamil Sarham wishes to reassure the good people of Niger Delta of providing adequate security for the polls.

“This is in conjunction with other security agencies before, during and after the 2019 General Elections,” he said.

The division applauded the people of the Niger Delta for their cooperation and assistance so far, particularly in the area of providing timely and actionable information and urge them to do more.