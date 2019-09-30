<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Buhari Media Organisation has said the anniversary of Nigeria’s independence should be a period for sober reflections by all Nigerians, regardless of political affiliations, social, economic or tribal inclinations.

The group stated this in a reaction to the former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar’s comments where he raised issues on the repression of the press, persecution of judges, poverty level and high cost of governance in the country.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, the group while describing Atiku’s views as myopic, said he couldn’t have made the statement if not for free speech provided by the Buhari administration.

“Since President Buhari assumed power, the Nigerian press has enjoyed unfettered access to information, ably aided by the Freedom of Information Act.

“It is also worthy of note that contrary to Atiku’s assertion that the Judiciary is being hampered under the present administration, judges are free to deliver judgements and such judgements are promptly obeyed by the Buhari administration as it believes in the rule of law.

“Perhaps we need to re-state that President Muhammadu Buhari, in his quest for the Presidency of Nigeria, had pursued his case through the courts up to the highest court in the land, and this is a clear evidence of his faith in the Judiciary.”

BMO also said it totally disagreed with Atiku that poverty level had risen in the country, “considering that the President Buhari administration had taken steps to reduce poverty, especially with the Social Investment Programmes which have gained international acclaim and recognition.

“Similarly, the engagement of hundreds of thousands of Nigerians in agriculture, based on the support being provided by the Buhari administration has significantly reduced the poverty level that various PDP administrations bequeathed to Nigerians after being in charge for sixteen years.

“Obviously, these are deliberate policies and programmes put in place by the Buhari administration to alleviate poverty in the land and it is still work in progress.”

On the allegation that the cost of governance in the country was on the increase, BMO drew the attention of the former vice president to the 50% voluntary slash in the salaries of Mr President and his deputy as their exemplary sacrifice as leaders.

“The Buhari administration was also able to weed out tens of thousands of ghost workers from the civil service, thereby reducing the federal wage bill by several billions naira monthly. The federal government is also looking into ways to reduce recurrent expenditure in the legislative arm.”

The group also recalled that up till 2015 recurrent expenditure and other non-capital expenditure gulped up to 80% of our national budget, leaving a paltry 20% for spending on infrastructure and other capital developments.