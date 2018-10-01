.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo has assured Nigerians of a brighter future for the country and urged the citizens to always talk good of the nation.

Okorocha made this remark in his address to mark the country’s Independent Day through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo in Owerri on Monday.

He said that the time had come for Nigerians to sing a new song of progress, peace and unity.

The governor called for unity of purpose among Nigerians, adding that the present leaders would soon hand over the leadership of the nation to the younger generation.

He, however, advised the younger generation to ensure that they would not repeat the same mistakes made by their past leaders, adding that Nigeria was now on the path of success.

Okorocha said the fact that the country still remained one nation after 58 eight years of nationhood despite multi ethnic differences, called for celebration.