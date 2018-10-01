.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

As the nation marked its 58 independence anniversary yesterday, the National Chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, said that Nigerians deserve salute for their dexterity in the face of failed leadership.

The PDP boss regretted that this year’s anniversary is being marked when Nigeria, a richly endowed country, has been declared the headquarters of the world poorest nation due to, according to him, the inept leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last 40 months.

Secondus, in a statement by his media aide, Ike Abonyi said, “another notable sad aspect of this celebration is the continued threat to democracy by the APC administration as was witnessed in the last governorship election in Osun state where the electoral body and security agencies joined hands with the APC to truncate democracy by thwarting the will of the people.”

The PDP National Chairman lamented that the poor governance from the APC administration in the last three years, has dragged the country back in various areas of endeavour, pointing out that the consolation is that democracy provides Nigerians the opportunity to change bad government and urges them to do just that in 2019.

Secondus noted that the prospects of a better Nigeria is very bright if democracy flourishes and the people are allowed to exercise their franchise at will, urging Nigerians to stand up against anything that would prevent them from freely determining who governs and how public funds are expended.

The PDP Chairman, however, saluted Nigeria’s fallen heroes and wished Nigerians well as he assured them of a better nation under the PDP administration.