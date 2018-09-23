The Chairman of Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi state, Clement Odoh, at the weekend opined that Nigeria is a failed nation under President Muhammadu Buhari’s presidency.

Odoh who made this known while interacting with journalists in Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi state, equally stated that Nigeria cannot survive another 4 years under the ruling party, APC.

He said: “The two major things the APC campaigned against the former President Goodluck Jonathan, were the issue of corruption and insecurity but it is regrettable that the same problems are now the order of the day.

“President Buhari presented the picture that he is the Messiah, that when he comes corruption will be killed and insecurity will be brought to a stand still. And it turnout that we were offered a mirage. Since the APC took over the federal government, corruption has grown geometrically.

“Corruption has become a culture and in the other hand, insecurity has grown to a greater proportion, such that Nigerians are frustrated and nobody is talking about insecurity because they are tired of complaining.

“People are witnessing a high level of frustration and tiredness about the whole thing happening under this administration. Indeed, We are in a failed nation under this administration.

“Nigerians are in need of someone who will rescue them from APC. They believe that it would come from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in 2019 general election. The damage and injuries inflected on the people of this country for the past 3 years ago is too high.

The council chairman noted that Nigerians has suffered so much pains and has nothing to celebrate under President Mohammadu administration.

“The only solution to this problems is PDP. Nigeria cannot survive for another four years under APC. However, there is nothing to celebrate under APC except in the negative. And that is the truth about the situation in Nigeria,” he added.