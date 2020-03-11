<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Federal Government, on Wednesday, called its first witness in the trial of SaharaReporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore’s, and his co-defendant, Mr. Olawale Bakare, who are being prosecuted on two counts of treasonable felony.

But the testimony of the first prosecution witness, Rasheed Olawale, a Principal Staff Officer of the DSS, was cut short following an interjection by the defence counsel, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN).





Falana objected to the witness’ evidence on the grounds that it was touching on issues not contained in the summary of his statement served on the defence.

The judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, agreed with the defence and directed the prosecution to do the needful.

The prosecuting counsel, Aminu Alilu, promised to esnure to obtain the full statements of all the proposed prosecution witnesses and have them served on the defence.

The adjourned till April 1.