



Nigeria’s dollar-denominated government bonds rose to 5-7 month highs on Wednesday after President Muhammadu Buhari, won a second term at the helm of Africa’s largest economy and top oil producer.

The country’s longer-dated bonds were up as much as 0.8 cents in the dollar to extend a more than 10 cents rally since the start of the year.

The Chief Retuning Officer and INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu announcing the result at the national collation centre on Wednesday morning, said that Buhari was declared re-elected, haven met the constitution requirements.

Yakubu said that the registered voters was 82,344, 107, accredited voters was 29,364,209, total votes cast was 28,614,190, total valid votes was 27,324,583 and rejected votes was 1,289,607.

“That Muhammadu Buhari having satisfied the requirement of the law and scored the highest votes is hereby declared the winner,” Yakubu said.

Yakubu also said that Felix Nicholas of the Peoples Collation Party (PCP) scored 110,196 votes, while Ositelu Isaac Babatunde of Accord Party (AP) polled 19,209 votes.

In 2015, Buhari scored 15, 424,921 votes to beat the PDP incumbent Goodluck Jonathan who scored 12,853,162 votes.

The total number of registered voters in the country is 84,004,084, with 44,405,439 (52.86 per cent) as male, and 39,598,645 (47.14 per cent) as female, while the number of collected Permand Voter Cards (PVCs) nationwide was 72,775,502.

The 2019 presidential election was held at 119,973 polling units in 36 States of the federation and the FCT.