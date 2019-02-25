



The Nigerian Army said last night that there was no attack along Numan-Jalingo road in Adamawa and Taraba States, saying the trending video in the social media is fake.

It added that no killing by any individual or group was recorded in the area.

Its spokesman, Colonel Sagir Musa said in a statement that based on investigation the said video was not recorded on Nigerian soil.

He said :”Contrary to a video clip trending in the social media alleging an attack along Numan–Jalingo road in Adamawa–Taraba States axis, reports reaching army headquarters indicated there is no such incident in the area (s) as wrongly shown in the video.

“No attack or killing by any individual or group was recorded as mischievously claimed.

“Mere study of the video indicated that the picture in the video especially the inscription of the prison’s name is written in French. Similarly, the environment is at variance with what is obtainable in the alleged areas or location.

“Giving this insight, it is reasonable to state the video recording was not done in Nigerian soil – it might have been concocted in one of the neighboring francophone countries and should therefore be disregarded.

“Nigerian Army troops are effectively deployed 24/7along the road with clear mandate to checkmate armed banditry, farmers-herders clashes, cattle rustling and communal conflicts among other menaces.

“Therefore, it is obvious/noticeable that with regular presence of the troops on patrols, the spate of clashes and violent conflicts have been drastically reduced in the area and other identified flash points across the states.

“Troops in the area are fully aware on what is expected of them and are determined to ensure security of life and property of law abiding citizens in their respective areas of assignment/operations.

“As usual, members of the public are requested to cooperate with the troops and other security agencies in the area of sharing of credible information.”