



Nigeria Air Force (NAF) on Friday said it has deployed surveillance aircrafts to monitor proceedings during the general election across the country.

NAF spokesman Ibikunle Daramola disclosed this in a statement.

He said Nigeria’s Chief of the Air Staff Sadique Abubakar during a meeting sensitised all six commands of the force about their operations while using the aircrafts during the polls.

Daramola explained that the surveillance aircraft and other NAF aircraft will be used for support operations during the elections.

The NAF spokesman stated that the aircraft will be deployed to potential flashpoints to provide real-time imagery intelligence that would be streamed live to the HQ NAF Situation Room as well as Command Situation/Operations Rooms across the country.

Daramola said Abubakar had spoken on the need to ensure they remain apolitical whilst carrying out their duties of providing support to the Nigeria Police and other civil security agencies, in ensuring peaceful conduct of the elections.

He said, “Air Marshal Abubakar used the opportunity to again remind the PSOs and AOCs to ensure that NAF Personnel are professional and decisive in the discharge of their duties.”

He also urged NAF personnel to work very closely with other security agencies to ensure that no individual or group of individuals undermine the electoral process as commanders would be held personally responsible for any lapses.

Abubakar reiterated that personnel must remain apolitical and sternly resist any entreaties by politicians who are more concerned about their personal interests than the nation’s interests.

He assured Nigerians that NAF in conjunction with the Nigeria Police and other security agencies, would ensure the safety and security of all Nigerians before, during and after the elections.

“All eligible voters are therefore encouraged to come out in mass to exercise their constitutionally guaranteed rights to vote for the candidates of their choice on election days,” Daramola said.