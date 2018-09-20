The Niger State chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), has elected Pastor Isaac Bello as its new chairman.

Bello’s election, according to a statement issued by the state’s Deputy Publicity Secretary, Bello Mohammed, followed the resignation of the former chairman, Alhaji Adamu Go-go, and a motion during the last state congress mandating the Zone B chapter of the party to nominate one credible member to fill the vacuum.

Mohammed said the forum of the local government chairmen and state officers in Zone B met at Suleja on Thursday, 16th September 2018 and nominated the new chairman.

“His name has been forwarded to the national committee on Niger state congresses for proper documentation and submission to the national headquarters.

“All LG chairmen are therefore enjoined to cooperate with him in the party to move Niger state forward,” the statement said.