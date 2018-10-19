



The governorship candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) for 2019 election in Niger State, Alhaji Umar Nasko, has accused the All Progressive Congress (APC) led administration in the state of squandering N500 billion in the last three years without anything to show for it.

Alhaji Nasko said the APC government has, between 2015 to date, collected over N500 billion in allocation and other grants from the Federation Account, but cannot point to a single project worth N5 billion in the last three years.

The governorship candidate in his various social media handles, regretted that despite the huge sums of money that has accrued to the state, the present administration has incurred a debt of N100 billion.

“N500 billion received between 2015 to date and no project worth N5 billion can be found anywhere in the state, debt profile is now N100 billion, this cannot happen with Nasko as the governor,” he said.

He pointed out that while hospitals, schools and other infrastructure are begging for attention in the state, the government expended a whole N1.990 billion to build fence around government house, a project he said has no direct bearing on the people.

He also asked the APC administration to account for over N50 billion bailout and Paris refund which he alleged had gone into private pockets.

He said the choice facing the people in 2019 is between moving forward and failed promises, adding that he would take full responsibility for governance and will not become an absentee governor.

Nasko, while lamenting the deplorable condition of roads in the state, wondered why a government that has received this huge amount of money could not fix the 84-kilometer Minna-Bida Road and the 94-kilometer Minna-Suleja Road which have claimed many lives in recent time.

“They said they promised nothing and so Niger people should not expect anything. I’m promising and I’ll keep my promise because leadership requires innovative ideas and not blame game”, he said.

He gave the assurance that if voted into office, he will eliminate the discriminations in the payment of school fees at all levels of education in the state, stressing that “I believe that every child should have equal opportunity to education regardless of tribe and ethnic nationalities.

“I will make Niger State, a state for all where everyone will have equal opportunity irrespective of zone, tribe or ethnic background”.

Nasko stated further that Welfare of civil servants will top his agenda “because they are the backbone of development, massive infrastructure, investment. Poverty reduction will also be my priority”.