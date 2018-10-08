



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State has expressed satisfaction with the outcome of its National Convention in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, last weekend, saying the result is a manifestation of the wishes of delegates at the convention.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar defeated other aspirants to clinch the presidential ticket of the party for next year’s election and would face incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari at the polls slated for February 2019.

The PDP said in a statement signed by its Niger State chapter chairman, Mr Tanko Beji, in Minna on Monday that Atiku’s emergence as its presidential candidate was the best thing to happen to Nigeria because he possessed the requisite qualification and experience needed to confront the ruling APC candidate.

According to Beji, “The wide acceptability of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his belief in the unity and progress of Nigeria has already made him the candidate to beat in the 2019 presidential election.

“On our part in Niger State, we assure Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of our full support. We will campaign vigorously for him along the length and breadth of this state to ensure he emerges victorious in the election.

“We will also join our brothers and sisters all over the country to carry the vote Atiku Abubakar for president message to all the nook and crannies of our country.”

The PDP chieftain also lauded the peaceful conduct of the Port Harcourt convention, saying: “The PDP has again raised the bar of internal democracy which the ruling party and other political parties should copy.”

He commended delegates for their peaceful conduct and display of maturity during and after the convention.

Beji urged those that contested election with Atiku to join hands with the candidate so that “together we will reclaim the mandate we lost in 2015”.