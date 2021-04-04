



The Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Tudun-wada south Ward, Hon. Yahaya Suleiman Ebbo has appealed to party members to remain calm and wait for the National Secretariat of the paarty as it tries to resolve the lingering crisis threatening the very foundation of the party in Niger state.

Alhaji Abdullahi Hussaini Maibasira, the suspended National Financial Secretary of the party has also been advised to eschew pride and work for unity and growth of the PDP rather than causing disunity by instigating some youths against the leadership of the party in Niger state.

Ebbo speaking in an interview against the backdrop of crisis rocking the party in the state, leading to the suspension of Maibasira and the former deputy governor of the state, Dr. Shem Zagbayi Nuhu however argued that, they all stand to gain if the party remains united as one.

The Ward Chairman said it is surprising to him that some elders of the party, including founding members in Niger state could descend so low as instigating some youths to disrespect party elders thereby creating chaos instead of encouraging them to learn to play politics without bitterness.

The Ward Chairman who accused Maibasira and some founding members of the PDP in Niger state of being behind the current crisis encouraged them to desist from politics of bitterness without which the PDP in the state will suffer dire consequences.

Without being teleguided, Ebbo said, “It couldn’t have been possible for some youths to decide on their own to say they were suspending Niger state leader of the party without my knowledge, the knowledge of our local government party chairman and other excos”.





“They went as far as forging PDP letter head paper, a criminal offence, yet some of our elders still did not see anything wrong in encouraging them to ride on and that is why they went to the extent of embarrassing on our leader notwithstanding sacrifices he made over the years for the party to still stand strong in Niger state till date”.

Suleiman Ebbo said he is however surprised over lies being peddled by Maibasira bothering on his suspension even when it is in the public domain that he was barred from entering his office at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza Abuja on Thursday 1st of April, 2021.

“What Maibasira did or what he is doing disrespecting the party supremacy only goes a long way to show the kind of stuff he is made off and that he cares more about himself than collective interest of the PDP”, Ebbo said .

With what is happening now, the Ward Chairman said the PDP family in Niger state can now know where the problems of the party started and who is behind the crisis bdevilling the lately that has brought the PDP in the state almost to its knees.

Suleman Ebbo by way of advise said he wants Hussaini Maibasira to learn to respect elders not only in the PDP but were ever he finds himself because ‘arrogant doesn’t pay but humility not only pays but paves ways for greater exploits in life’.

Instead of exhibiting traits of arrogancy against party leaders, including those that brought him to political limelight, Ebbo encouraged Maibasira to stay focused instead of embarking on media war that will cause more harm than good to the ensire PDP family in Niger state.