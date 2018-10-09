



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State has described the outcome of the National Convention of the party held, in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, last weekend, as the ‘manifestation of the wish of delegates at the convention,’ saying that the Adamawa-born politician would be the next president of the country.

The Niger State PDP, in a statement, in Minna, on Monday, and signed by its chairman, Barr. Tanko Beji, said that the emergence of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was the best thing to happen to Nigeria at this critical moment of our nationhood.

Beji who expressed optimism that Atiku will emerge as the next president of Nigeria come 2019, pointed out that “he possessed the requisite qualification and experience needed to confront the ruling APC candidate”.

According to Tanko Beji, “The wide acceptability of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his belief in the unity and progress of Nigeria has already made him the candidate to beat in the 2019 presidential election.

According to the statement, “On our part in Niger State, we assure Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of our full support. We will campaign vigorously for him along the length and breadth of this state to ensure he emerge victorious in the election.

“We will also join our brothers and sisters all over the country to carry the vote Atiku Abubakar for president message to all the nook and crannies of our country” Beji said in the statement.

The PDP chieftain also lauded the peaceful conduct of the Port Harcourt Convention saying, “The PDP has again raised the bar of internal democracy which the ruling party and other political parties should copy”.

He commended delegates for their peaceful conduct and display of maturity during and after the convention.

Beji urged those that contested election with the former vice president to join hands with him so that “together we will reclaim the mandate we lost in 2015”.