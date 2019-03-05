



Alhaji Umar Bago (APC) House of Representatives member, representing Chanchaga Federal constituency, has empowered 1,100 women.

Bago was re-elected as member representing Chanchaga Federal Consistituency for the third term during the February 23 presidential and National Assembly elections.

The items distributed included grinding machines, sewing machines and refrigerators.

Bago explained that the gesture was a way of giving back to the women who turned out in large numbers to vote for candidates of the All Progressive Congress (APC) during the presidential and NASS elections.

“This is a way of paying back to our women for their massive support and for re-electing us. It is also part of the continuation of our empowerment scheme and to encourage women to come out again to vote APC,” he said.

The lawmaker disclosed that about 110 motorcycles would also be distributed to the youths in the area to make them self-reliant.

He gave assurance that he would continue to empower women in every three months.

In his remarks, Gov Abubakar Bello, urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the empowerment kits to better their lots and that of their families.

He commended the lawmaker for the initiative, adding that the empowerment programme will help reduce unemployment among women and youths.

He also appealed to women and youths to come out in their large and vote for candidates of APC during the governorship and state house of assembly elections.

Hajiya Azumi Mohammed, one of the beneficiaries who spoke to NAN, commended the lawmaker and promised judicious usage of the items.