



As the Governorship and House of Assembly elections approach, an eleventh-hour attempt to gather votes and solicit the support of the electorates have been embarked upon by the various Governorship candidates in Niger state.

These candidates have taken to meetings with various groups to get their support and their commitment to voting for them.

Most of the candidates who have taken their campaigns to churches while others met with religious leaders to solicit for votes.

The Nation gathered that the APGA Governorship candidate, Joshua Bawa, visited three churches last Sunday, two Orthodox churches and one Pentecostal church.

According to a member of the Pentecostal church, although Bawa was not given the opportunity to speak, his presence in church spoke volumes as he is not a member of the church.

The two main contenders, the APC and PDP have been meeting with various religious leaders and youths to get their support.

The APC candidate who is also the incumbent Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has been tirelessly meeting with various stakeholders.

The quiet and restricted Government House in Minna has been thrown open to all and sundry as no restriction is been made to stop anyone who intends to get into the government house.

The Governor in three days has met with the organized labor, religious leaders, various indigenous groups, women, pressure groups and Directors in MDAs across the state while other meetings have been ongoing.

Although the details of the meeting with the religious leaders were not made available, The Nation learnt that the Governor asked them to see reason why he should be re-elected and how he will work to improve the religious stability in the state.

With the Organized Labour, the Governor promised more incentives to the workforce and an enabling environment to which the Labor endorsed him assuring him that he has their votes.

The PDP Candidate, Alhaji Umar Nasko, is not left out in his quest to get more votes from the electorates, his meeting with the religious leaders seem to have gone well as he emerged from the meeting with his face beaming with smiles.

Nasko has also met with various youth groups, indigenous and inter-tribal groups and the private sector informing them of his determination to go for just one ten along with his zeal to improve the lot of Niger state.

Other candidates have intensified their house to House campaigns in the various local government areas along with solidarity meetings with various groups across the state.

However, all seems set as these candidates and the people of Niger state are set to go to the polls come Saturday to vote for the person whom they believe will lead them for the next four years.