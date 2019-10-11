<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has forwarded 17 names, including that of nine former commissioners that served in his first four years to the Niger State House of Assembly for approvals.

Also forwarded to the state Assembly for approvals are 18 names to be considered for appointment as special advisers.

The governor, in separate letter to the speaker, said his requests for the appointment of commissioners was in line with section S.192(1) of the 1999 Constitution as amended while that for special advisers is in accordance with section 196 of the same constitution.

The former commissioner nominees are the former Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Nasara Dan-Mallam, the former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Haliru Zakari Jikantoro and the former Finance Commissioner, Alhaji Zakari Abubakar.

The list included the former Commissioner for Commerce and Investments, Hajiya Ramatu Mohammed Yar’Adua, former Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mustapha Jibril, Commissioner for Tourism and Culture, Mr. Sunday Kolo, Engineer Ibrahim Panti, Alhaji Haruna Dukku and Honorable Mamman Musa.

Others are the current Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Makusidi Mohammed, Barrister Mukhtar Nasale, Alhaji Yusuf Jibril, Mr. Emmanuel Umar, Mohammed Sani Idris, Barrister Mohammed Tanko Zakari and Barrister Abdulmalik Sarkin Dani.