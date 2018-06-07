Niger State government has said it would begin monthly environmental sanitation exercise across the state to not only to ensure healthy environments but also part of measures to protect citizens against water and air borne diseases.

Malam Idris Jibrin Amin, the state commissioner for Environment and Forestry, made this known on Tuesday after a clean-up exercise in the designated area in Minna as part of activities to mark the 2018 World Environmental Day.

The commissioner told journalists that part of the major challenges had been how to mobilise the different segments of Nigerlites from across the state to comply with the sanitation exercise expected to be on a weekend.

He said, “We want to maintain a clean and safe environment for healthy living. We are starting the monthly environmental sanitation exercise as from next month and it will take less than two hours and we expect maximum cooperation from Nigerlites.”

Hajia Ramatu Umar, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, had earlier assured that the sanitation exercise would be sustained monthly and that the state government was embarking on massive awareness campaign to ensure total compliance.

Also speaking on the 2018 World Environmental Day theme, ‘Beating Plastic Pollution,’ the General Manager, Niger State Environmental Protection Agency (NSEPA), Engr. Lucky Baru, urged residents to separate wastes from households that could be re-cycled and re-used.