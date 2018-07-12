The Niger State Government on Thursday deployed all political appointees to the 742 political wards across the state to participate in the ongoing continuous voters registration in the state.

Alhaji Danjuma Saulau, Commissioner for Information, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna on Thursday.

He said all the commissioners and special advisers had been directed to move to their constituencies to mobilise eligible residents to participate in the exercise.

Saulau said: “Those that had earlier registered and did not collect their Permanent Voter Cards should be mobilised to come forward for collection.

“We will do everything humanly possible to ensure massive registration of our eligible residents to enable them to participate in the electoral processes.”

The commissioner said traditional and religious leaders had already been contacted to help in mobilising residents who had earlier registered but not collected their permanent voters cards to so immediately.