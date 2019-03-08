



The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Niger State Command has deployed 2,650 personnel across the area to provide security during the upcoming Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

The Commandant, Mr Philip Ayuba, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Friday.

Ayuba said that already, operational orders had been issued to Area Commanders and Divisional Officers across the state’s 25 local government areas to ensure credible conduct of the elections.

“We are already collaborating with other security agencies to maintain high standard of professionalism and patriotism, to ensure peaceful conduct of the elections,” he said.

He said that NSCDC officers along with that of other security agencies would ensure maintenance of law and order for peaceful and hitch-free conduct of the elections.

“We have deployed sufficient personnel after identifying black spots in and outside the metropolis against any potential security threat to lives and property,” he said.

The commandant added that the deployment of security personnel was to ensure peaceful elections.

He further told NAN that security checks were in place to deal with unforeseen circumstances during and after the elections.

He said that the security agencies in the state would sustain the high standard of commitment towards providing peaceful political atmosphere before and after the elections.