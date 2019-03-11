



The Niger State governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello of All Progressives Congress (APC) has won a second term of four years in office after defeating the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Alhaji Umar Nasko in Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Announcing the final results at the INEC headquarters in Minna on Sunday, the Chief Returning Officer, Professor Angela Freeman Miri, of the Federal University of Lokoja, said the APC candidate scored a total votes of 526,412 to defeat his closest rival, Umar Nasko of the PDP who pulled 298,065 votes.