



Gov. Abubakar Sani Bello of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has so far won the Niger Gubernatorial election in 14 Local Government Areas (LGAs), received at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collation Centre in Minna.

The News Agency Agency (NAN) reports that the collation of results was being presided over by Prof. Angela Freeman Miro, INEC’s Chief Collection Officer for the governorship election in the state.

NAN reports that Miro had earlier received results from Gurara,Tafa and Munya LGAs at the collation centre in Minna on Sunday.

Similarly, Prof. Tanko Kua of the Federal University of Technology Minna, also announced that Bello had polled 19,105 votes while Umar Nasko of of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), scored 14,975 votes in Suleja LGA.

While Prof. UK Akpan of the Federal University of Technology Minna, who announced the results in Kacha LGA said APC scored 20,171 votes PDP polled 9,800 votes.

In Bosso LGA, the collation officer, Prof. Gana Cicila, of the Federal University of Technology Minna, announced that APC had polled 19,601 votes, as against 11,470 votes scored by PDP.

Also in Paikoro LGA, the collation officer, Dr JIbril Alhassan of the Federal University of Technology Minna, said APC scored 21,571 votes while PDP polled 13,600 votes.

Similarly, Dr Yahaya Taiyo of the Federal University of Technology Minna and also the collation officer in Wushishi LGA, said APC scored 13,199 votes while PDP scored 8,309 votes.

Prof. Solomon Bankole of the Federal University of Technology Minna ,who is also the collation officer in Rafi LGA, announced that APC had scored 28,289 votes as against 13,372 votes polled by the PDP.

Prof. Sadiq Suleiman of the Federal University of Technology Minna, who is also the collation officer in Edati LGA, said APC had scored 19,200 votes as against 10,152 votes scored by PDP.

Dr Mustapha Alhaji of the Federal University and Technology Minna, who is also the collation officer in Rijau LGA announced that APC had polled 22,111 votes as against 9,566 votes scored by PDP.

Prof. Ayo Aremu, Federal University of Technology Minna, who is also collation officer in Lavun LGA announced that APC had scored 27,345 votes while PDP polled 15,335 votes.

Prof. A. Amadi of the Federal University of Technology Minna, who is also the collation officer in Chanchaga LGA announced that APC had scored 27,764 votes while PDP polled 21,779 votes.

Dr Samaila Idris of Federal University of Technology Minna, and the collation officer in Gbako LGA announced that APC had scored 24,836 votes while PDP polled 10, 623 votes.