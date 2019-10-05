<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





After weeks of bickering, all the political parties participating in the forthcoming local government election in Niger State, have succumbed to the demand by the State Independent Electoral Commission for the payment of administrative charges imposed on candidates contesting the elections.

Some of the registered political parties in the state had opposed the payment of non-refundable administrative fee of N100, 000 for chairmanship and vice chairmanship candidate; N20, 000 for counselorship candidate, declaring it as illegal.

Some of the parties also threatened to drag the state electoral body to court over the charges, but made U-turn on Thursday with the payment.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was the first to kick against the payment of the levy, claiming it was illegal before threatening to challenge the policy in court.

It was however gathered that the leading political parties in the state had paid the, “administrative charges” on behalf of their candidates early this week.

The PDP it was learnt secured a court order that the amount should be collected from the party since the period for submission of nomination papers had closed.

“We have paid for all our candidates,” the Niger North Vice Chairman of the party, Yahaya Ability, confirmed to newsmen on Thursday evening.

He also confirmed that the party would go ahead with its case in the court challenging the legality or otherwise of the imposition of the administrative charges.