The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Paikoro local government of Niger state has suspended the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Barrister Amina Musa Gua’ar.

Barrister Gua’ar, according to the party in a letter dated 22nd February, 2019, was suspended for alleged anti-party activities during the last elections and disobedience to party leadership.

The party said the suspension was the last option after efforts at an amicable resolution of the issues, including extending invitation to a peace meeting failed.

The Paikoro Local Government branch Working Committee, which handed down the suspension claimed that it invited Gua’ar to give her part of the story but she declined to honour an official letter sent to her.

“In reference to a letter dated 18th March, 2019, the local government executive working committee of the APC in Paikoro has resolved to utilize Article 21, Section A, Subsection 111 of the Constitution as amended.

This is due to your refusal/disobedient to abide by the party’s directive within the stipulated time frame. Sequel to this, I hereby notify you of your suspension from the party until further notice,” the party said in a letter signed by the party’s chairman in the local government, Alhaji Abdullahi Kwana.

The letter was copied to the APC stakeholders, Zonal chairman, APC State Secretary and Chairman as well as the Political Adviser to the Governor and Secretary to the State Government (SSG).