



Tension is mounting within the ranks of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State over the reported substitution of the National Assembly list from the three senatorial zones of the state.

Some youths from the three zones on Sunday protested the alleged action of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party on the issue.

The development is coming on the heels of the deadline given by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the submission of names of candidates for next year’s general election.

In the primary election held last week, all the three serving senators from the state lost to new comers but the federal lawmakers cried foul and protested to Abuja where the list was reported to have been changed.

One of the protesters, Malam Mohammed Alhassan, said they would not allow the mandate given to the candidates to be stolen from them.

“We know those we voted for. The National Working Committee does not have the right to change our decision. This is impunity that we complained about in the PDP before we lefT.

“We know what to do and the party will see our true colour in the election proper,” Alhassan said.

His position was reechoed by speakers from the three other zones during the protest.

Musa Ibn Mohammed, a chieftain of the party, specifically stated that: “Any attempt to turn the result of the popular will of the people will be catastrophic for the party in the state, by 2019.”

In the primary election for Niger East, Mohammed Sani Musa was declared as the winner in the result announced by the Returning Officer, Alhaji Saidu Akawu, at the party’s secretariat last Thursday.

In Niger south, the incumbent Mustapha Sani came fourth by polling only 1,824 to the winner, Alhaji Mohammed Bima Enagi’s 24,415, while in Niger North, the Senate Spokesman, Senator Sabi Abdullahi, came third with 3,481 to the victor, Alhaji Haliru Zakari Jikantoro, who polled 23,618 votes.

The state Chairman, Alhaji Jibrin Imam, was not available for comment, but he had earlier pleaded before the results were announced that the “wishes of the people should prevail”.