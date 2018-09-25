The All Progressives Congress in Niger State has commenced house-to-house and town hall campaigns to promote the programmes of the party in the state.

Alhaji Mohammed Imam, the Chairman of the party in the state, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna on Tuesday.

He said that the campaign and sensitisation visits commenced from wards to districts, local governments, zonal areas and state levels.

“We are using the opportunity to highlight our modest achievements recorded in the last three years of President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Abubakar Bello,’’ Imam said.

The APC chieftain said that the forum would give the party the opportunity to also inform its supporters on the judicious utilisation of funds allocated to the state to provide dividends of democracy to the governed.

“Abubakar has reformed our educational sector through the re-construction of classrooms, learning facilities and motivation of teachers,” he said.

Imam explained that the only legacy any responsible government would leave behind for the future generation was the provision of qualitative and sound education, which the present administration was fully committed to.