New Initiative for Credible Leadership (NICreL) has cried out over an alleged persecution of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi. Nwaoboshi is representing Delta North in the National Assembly.

The organisation made this known through its Executive Director, Steven Onwu, saying further that it was unfortunate some persons have sworn with their blood that they must drag the hard-earned name and reputation of Nwaoboshi into political disrepute.

In a statement on Sunday, Onwu disclosed that Nwaoboshi’s persecution by the anti-graft agency was because of his position and stand at the National Assembly.

He, therefore, reiterated the need to thoroughly scrutinise the ongoing trial initiated by the EFCC against the senator.

His statement read: “The NICreL in unequivocal terms frowns at the desperation of these faceless groups to drag Senator Peter Nwaoboshi into a latrine pit filled with faeces by concocting stories that are best described as tales by moonlight all in a bid to cause a distraction to the people of Delta North Senatorial District and by extension the people of Delta State.

“One area that needs to be thoroughly scrutinised is the ongoing trail initiated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The case does not only speak of mischief, but it also smacks of a mockery of the supposed anti-corruption campaign of the government at the center.

“It is indeed a clear case of witch-hunt and part of a more massive ploy to cow members of the opposition into submission to their whims and caprices. The NICL is averse to this, hence this press conference to alert the unsuspecting public and people of Delta North Senatorial District of this unholy character assassination plot against Senator Peter Nwaoboshi.

“The sustained media trial by the EFCC indeed leaves many questions than answers and raises a red flag on the motive behind the trail. The NICreL is indeed concerned about setting dangerous precedence in an already fragile polity. The EFCC is supposed to be a neutral body, and as such it behooves on it to ensure justice and fairness at all times.”