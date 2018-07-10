Alhaji Abdulkadir Yusuf, a former Regional General Manager, NICON Insurance Ltd, has declared his intention to contest the Kano State gubernatorial election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in 2019.

He made the declaration while presenting his letter of intent to the state PDP Chairman, Senator Mas’ud El-Jibril Doguwa, in Kano on Tuesday.

He said the decision to vie for the position followed the numerous calls by different groups of patriotic stakeholders in the state and the nation, in order to salvage and restore the state to its enviable and glorious position of the 60s and early 90s.

Yusuf said: “They actually see this as a move that will re-position the state to a favourable place of the fast moving 21st century industrializing world.

“Their calls for me to contest for the governorship seat are also due to their pride in me as a founding member of the party who never defected from the party since 1998.

“My loyalty and commitment to the party from my ward, Gude to my local government, Kabo, the state and the nation were therefore never in doubt.”

Yusuf said while some of the callers saw academic qualifications and experience as their basis, many saw integrity, bridge building capacity across the country and the world as additional qualities and asset to the state.

He added that he decided to honour the calls after further consultations with his leaders, elders as well as relevant people and groups across the state, county and other parts of the world.

He said: “Our contests are not do or die affairs. As Muslims, we believe that Allah is in full control and that His choice is the best for our party and the state which we are always happy to abide by.”

In his remarks, the state party chairman, Senator Mas’ud El-Jibril Doguwa, who was represented by his deputy, Alhaji Ibrahim KT promised that the party would ensure fairness to all the aspirants.

NAN reports that the gubernatorial aspirant was accompanied to the venue by his campaign Director General and former Managing Director of Triumph Publishing Company, Alhaji Adnan Audi and some party supporters.