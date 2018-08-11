The Nigerian Governors’ Forum has reassured of its support to President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for the well-being of Nigerians.

The Chairman of the Forum and Zamfara State Governor, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari gave the assurance at the closing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign for its candidate for the Bauchi South Senatorial by-election held at the Multipurpose Hall, Bauchi.

Yari said that the acting President, Professor Yemi Osibanjo, had directed them to visit the state in order to emphasise on the earlier request made by President Muhammadu Buhari on the need for the people of Bauchi South Senatorial District to vote for the party’s candidate during Saturday’s election.

He expressed confidence that if the APC’s candidate was elected, he would support the federal government towards transforming the nation’s politics.

The Bauchi State Governor, Muhammad Abdullahi Abubakar who led top APC stakeholders to drum up support for the party’s candidate, called on the people of Bauchi South to ensure they voted for the party’s candidate during the bye-election in order to justify their love and concern for President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor asked the electorate to support Hon. Lawal Yahya Gumau; the APC flag bearer at the polls so as to reap the full benefits of the APC-led government both at the state and federal levels.

On his part, the APC candidate for the Bauchi South Senatorial bye-election, Gumau, vowed to support all the policies initiated by President Buhari if elected.

The occasion had in attendance, governors of Zamfara, Plateau, Kebbi and Jigawa states as well as the Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly among others.