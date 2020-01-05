<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Chief Executive of the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD), Princess Gloria Akobundu, has convened a crucial All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders meeting in Imo State with a call on all members to unite to rebuild the party in the state.

In the meeting, which took place at her private residence in Owerri, the state capital, Akobundu said the gathering was aimed at consolidating the party from the grassroots in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive for all APC leaders to begin process of rebuilding the party from the grassroots in their various localities.

She urged Imo APC leaders and members to shun rancour and join in rebuilding the party.

According to her, the party’s future rested on ability of leaders to brace up to challenges and fight for a common goal without witch-hunting each other.

Akobundu also urged the party members in the state to continue to show faith in President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration’s programmes.

According to her, Buhari has showed good faith to Imo by appointing some people into key positions, adding that the only way to reciprocate was by supporting his administration.

She said there was no factional APC in the state but added that time has come for all party leaders to come together to proffer solution that will move the party forward.

“Mr. President has directed APC leaders to galvanize support for the party from the grassroots and this meeting today is one of such meetings aimed at uniting the party and repositioning it to a greater height.

“This meeting is also meant to act in accordance with the president’s directive and I am happy that we will come out to be more united and strengthen”

Imo APC Chairman, Prince Marcellinus Nlemigbo, said the meeting will help to galvanize more support and commitment from the grassroots.

He expressed optimism that Supreme Court will give the party favorable judgment, adding that the massive vote Imo electorate gave Sen. Hope Uzodinma in the last governorship election must be reclaimed.

He affirmed that there was no division in the party, but acknowledged that there were minor misunderstandings in the party among members.

He said “human existence is not devoid of misunderstanding, but the most important thing is how it was handled.

“We are handling whatever differences we had in the past and we must come out very strong to compete with other major political parties”, he said.

Former Deputy Governor Eze Madumere commended Akobundu for convening the meeting, describing it as very important in the survival of the party in the state.

He debunked the claim that he has dumped the party for PDP and urged party leaders to discountenance the rumor.

“I have heard the rumor that I have left APC, but I want to confirm to all of you here that I am still a committed member of the party”, he said.