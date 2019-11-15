<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has called for declaration of a state of emergency in flashpoint areas of the state following last Wednesday’s attack on his party members in Ogbolomabiri-Nembe.

Senator Diri expressed doubts over the conduct of free, fair and credible election in violence-prone areas.

The PDP standard bearer, who spoke at a news conference in Yenagoa, expressed condolences to the families of the six persons, including a staff of the state-owned media outfit, Simon Onu, who were felled by the bullets of suspected All Progressives Congress (APC) thugs, said what happened in Nembe was a repeat of a similar incident during the last State/National Assembly elections in the area.

Diri said people from the area were on forced exile in neighbouring communities as a result of the mayhem unleashed on them by the members of the rival political.

“What is going on in Nembe axis of the state is synonymous to the activity of the highly dreaded Boko Haram in the northern part of the country. I have raised the red flag on this issue to INEC, security operatives and other concerned citizens of this country.

“Election can only hold in Bassambiri and Ogbolomabiri if INEC is ready for a state of lawlessness as APC members in the area are not ready for election but violence. What they want is victory through a back door.

“The senator representing Bayelsa East and the disqualified running mate of the APC candidate, Degi Eremienyo, only won one out of the three local government areas but was declared winner by INEC.”

Diri said a ruling on the case brought to the Yenagoa High Court by Senator Heineken Lokpobiri has disqualified the APC governorship candidate, Chief David Lyon, adding that Bayelsans should be aware that by the judgment the APC has no candidate in Saturday’s governorship polls.

He explained that the INEC Commissioner, Festus Okoye, in an interview has said the only reason the APC logo would appear on the ballot paper is because it was too late to change it, noting that a vote to the candidate of the APC would be invalid.

The governorship hopeful berated the Minister of State (Petroleum), Chief Timipre Sylva, for maligning Governor Seriake Dickson over the refusal of the federal government to license the Bayelsa International Airport.

He said the facility was built with the best materials with two flights recorded so far.

He pointed out his antecedents having served as Commissioner, Principal Executive Secretary, member of House of Representatives and currently a Senator unlike the APC candidate, Chief Lyon, who had never served in any capacity.

He appealed to PDP members to be peaceful, law abiding and not to resort to reprisal attacks on APC members over the attack in Nembe but go out to their various units and wards to vote for their party’s candidate in the election.