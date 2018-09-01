A former National Emergency Management Agency chief, Sani Sidi, has picked the PDP nomination form to contest for the highest seat in Kaduna State.

The form was presented to the representative of MrSidi, Ahmed Maiyaki, a former spokesperson to governor Ramalan Yero and a host of others by Hassan Yakubu, Deputy National Organising Secretary at the PDP headquarters, Abuja.

Sidi in August declared his intent to his supporters in Kaduna.

In his remarks, Sidi reportedly charged party members to remain committed to the ideals of the party anchored on sustainable developments at all levels.

According to him “as members of our great party, we must resolve to ensure that we uphold the ideals of the party.

“My vision is to rescue the state from the current state of insecurity, kidnapping and other myriads of problems facing our dear state and unite our people towards sustainable development,” he said.

Sidi will slug it out at the primaries with a senator, Suleiman Hunkuyi, who recently decamped from the ruling APC; a former gubernatorial aspirant of the APC, who also decamped to the PDP, Isah Ashiru and ex-governor, Yero, among others.