The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have commended Ebonyi Governor, Chief Dave Umahi, for the peaceful conduct of the party’s ward congress across the 105 wards in the state.

A chieftain of the PDP in the state, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, who took part in the exercise in his Ward 11 Opume community in Ogbia Local Government Area, said the reports from all other wards in the state also indicated that the congress was peaceful and without any form of manipulation.

Iworiso-Markson, who is Head, Media and Publicity of the Restoration Governorship primaries committee, commended the Umahi-led led committee for ensuring that the process was transparent, fair and credible and also thanked officials of INEC who were on ground to monitor the ward delegate congress.

He said: “I want to commend the PDP national team from Abuja led by Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State who worked so hard to ensure we have a peaceful congress today. I also commend members of our party for their conduct and officials of INEC.

“Just few days ago, I issued a statement to say that the governorship primary will be peaceful and today, that process has started and we hope that it will continue and climax with victory for our party on November 16, 2019”.

Iworiso-Markson also congratulated Williams Adike, Joy Otobo and Johnbull Azibataman on their emergence as delegates from ward 11 that will vote in the September 3 governorship primary.

On his part, the leader of the INEC team that monitored the ward 11 election in Ogbia, Mr. Joseph Omiloli said he saw democracy at its best in the ward election and urged members of the PDP to sustain the peaceful attitude as they move towards electing a candidate to fly their flag in the governorship poll.