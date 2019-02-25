



A younger brother to the chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA), Ndudi Godwin Elumelu, has won a seat at the House of Representatives election in Delta State.

Ndudi Elumelu, who contested Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency seat on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), polled a total of 84,615 votes, while candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Paul Adingwupu who polled 11,086 votes.

The results from the three local governments of Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency is as follows;

In Aniocha North local government, PDP polled 13,485 votes and APC- 3,438 votes.

Similarly in Aniocha South PDP’s Elumelu polled 15,031 votes, while APC’s polled 3,340 votes.

In Oshimili North, the PDP candidate had 20,705 votes to APC’s 1,823.

Elumelu polled 35,394 votes in Oshimili South local government, while Adingwupu polled 2,485 votes.

With the result, PDP’s Ndudi Elumelu will represent Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in the National Assembly.