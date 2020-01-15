<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Anambra State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) has said it will partner more with the State Drug Control Committee in this 2020 to spread its campaign against drug abuse to more communities in the State.

The State Commander of the agency, Mr Mohammed Idris, made this known yesterday, while speaking on a radio audience participatory programme in Awka, the Anambra state capital.

Mr Idris, while revealing the targets of the agency for the year, mentioned that the agency’s relationship with the state government has always been smooth, evident in the state government’s interventions in the area of security but stated that this relationship will be strengthened to achieve greater results for the interest of the society.





Mr Idris, represented by the Technical Instructor of the agency in the State, Mr Chris Adabor, emphasized that they will increase raids against methamphetamine laboratories that are now on the increase in different parts of the State.

Also speaking on the programme, the Public Relations Officer of the agency, Mr Charles Odigie, called on Presidents General, traditional rulers and Heads of vigilante groups in the state to partner more with NDLEA, to ensure people at the grassroots get more enlightened about dangers of drug abuse and drug crimes.