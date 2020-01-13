<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ndigbo United Forum Worldwide has given several cogent reasons the Igbo nation should produce the next president of the Nigerian come 2023.

The organisation reasoned that the Yoruba nation has done eight years and the North will complete its 11 years under president Mohammadu Buhari, while the South-South has taken its turn under former president Goodluck Jonathan.

Ndigbo United Forum’s position which is contained in a press release signed by the acting President-General of the organisation, Chief Godson Chukwuma Ezenagu and made available to newsmen in Awka at the weekend.

It stressed the dire need for the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to field presidential candidates of Igbo extraction to enable Ndigbo have their turn of the nation’s seat of power .

The organisation maintained that it was in accordance with natural justice, equity and good conscience that the Igbo nation in Nigeria had their fair share of the presidency, stressing that any form of foul play in 2023, may lead to catastrophic consequences across the country.





The release reads thus, “2019 was a remarkable year, full of challenges for Ndi-Igbo as a nation state. Security of live and properties became our major challenge in Nigeria, South Africa and lately Ghana.

“We are merchants by nature and that takes us to many places home and abroad. You are advised to be at alert and place security as an important enabler in your business environment.

2019 was an election year in Nigeria. Even after the elections, the political atmosphere has been on the edge.”

“The issue of the 2023 presidential election has taken a center stage. The Igbo nation lost out completely at the centre as we are not adequately represented as one of the third major components of the Nigerian project.

“The issue of national character has been jettisoned. This situation must change forthwith!

“All these factors and more, above, combined to make 2019 a tough year business wise for Ndi-Igbo. It is hoped that 2020 will oblige us with a better business climate.”

“We are proud of our sons and daughters who have distinguished themselves in their various callings; the governors, the ministers, the senators and members of the house of reps, captains of industries and others.”